United Breweries marketing head Samar Singh Sheikhawat resigns

Samar Singh Sheikhawat was UBL’s marketing head for eight years.

Bengaluru: United Breweries Ltd’s (UBL’s) veteran marketing head Samar Singh Sheikhawat has resigned from the maker of Kingfisher beer for personal reasons. Sheikhawat confirmed the news and said his last day at UBL was on July 31.

Sheikhawat said he was yet to decide on his next move, and would be based out of Bengaluru tll then. The company is yet to make an official announcement and name Sheikhawat’s successor.

During Sheikhawat’s eight-year stint as the marketing head , UBL launched several variants, starting from Kingfisher Storm to bringing several brands from its Dutch parent Heineken NV’s stable to India.

A consumer goods veteran, before his stint at UBL, Sheikhawat was instrumental roles in developing other brands, including Tropicana when he was the general manager of marketing at PepsiCo.

After years of market expansion in the 2000s led by Kingfisher Strong, beer sales have grown unevenly in this decade. In January, Mint reported that Kingfisher had ceded market share to premium foreign brands, with urban Indians developing a liking for high-end brands over high alcohol content in beers.