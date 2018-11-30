Inox Leisure allots shares worth ₹160 crore to promoter

Shares of Inox Leisure were trading 2.71% higher at ₹218 apiece on the BSE.

New Delhi: Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Friday said its board has approved allotment of 64 lakh equity shares worth ₹160 crore to its promotor Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

“The board of directors of the company...approved the allotment of 64,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each to Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, the holding company, (promoter) at the issue price of ₹250 per equity share, including a premium of ₹240 per equity share, aggregating to ₹1,60 crore,” Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

Pursuant to this allotment, the percentage shareholding of Gujarat Fluorochemicals in Inox Leisure increased from 48.09% to 51.32%, the company added.

Inox Leisure operates over 130 multiplexes and more than 540 screens in 67 cities.

