Tata Motors global sales fall 5% in July

Tata Motors global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 52,196 units in the month, down 22% from July last year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Saturday reported 5% drop in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 92,639 units in July.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month were at 40,443 units, higher 29% from the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 52,196 units in the month, down 22% from July last year.

Jaguar Land Rover on Friday reported 21.6% decline in global retail sales at 36,144 units in July. Sales of Jaguar brand were down 15.2% at 10,992 units last month, while those of Land Rover stood at 25,152 units, a decline of 24%, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to bring around 10-12 new products in passenger vehicles segment in the next five years. The new products, to be developed on two new platforms—Alpha and Omega—will help the company to have presence in over 90% of the Indian passenger vehicles market.