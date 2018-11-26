IndiGo web check-ins: All seats are chargeable now

Earlier, IndiGo charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Now IndiGo passengers doing web check-in will have to pay for this service as the airline has revised its policy. “As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability,” PTI quoted IndiGo as saying in a statement. The revised policy is effective from 14 November.

The budget carrier will charge between Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the position of the seat. For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online. A middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100 more, as per the revised charges, according to a PTI report.

Earlier, the airline charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passengers opted for online selection.

The Gurugram-headquartered budget carrier IndiGo posted a loss of Rs 652.13 crore in the September quarter, as sharply higher jet fuel prices and rupee depreciation outweighed an increase in passenger traffic

IndiGo had put up 10 lakh seats up for grabs as part of its winter sale offer. The airline was offering Flight tickets from Rs 899 on domestic route and Rs 3,199 on overseas routes. Bookings for IndiGo’s winter sale that ended on 25Novemener 2018 was applicable for travel between 6 December 2018 and 15 April 2019.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has said that it will start daily, non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Gorakhpur from 7 January, 2019. Earlier this month, IndiGo started flight services from Bengaluru to Allahabad. IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, with a fleet of 190 aircraft including Airbus A320s and 12 ATR aircraft, offers over 1,200 daily flights and connects 48 domestic destinations and 11 international destinations.