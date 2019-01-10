TCS Q3 net profit rises 24% to Rs 8105 crore
Income from operations rose 20.8% during the third quarter helped by strong gains from its Banking, Financial Services And Insurance segment
Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services, India’s biggest software services exporter, posted a 24.1% rise in third quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by strong gains from its Banking, Financial Services And Insurance segment. The Mumbai-based company posted a record net profit of Rs 8,105 crore ($1.15 billion) in the third quarter ended December 31, versus Rs 6,531 crore it reported a year earlier.
That narrowly missed an average estimate of 82.19 billion from 25 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.
Income from operations rose 20.8%, it said in a statement.
TCS shares ended at Rs 1,888.15 on the BSE on Thursday, recording a marginal rise from Wednesday’s close. results were announced after market hours.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
