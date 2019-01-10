TCS Q3 net profit rises 24% to Rs 8105 crore

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services, India’s biggest software services exporter, posted a 24.1% rise in third quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by strong gains from its Banking, Financial Services And Insurance segment. The Mumbai-based company posted a record net profit of Rs 8,105 crore ($1.15 billion) in the third quarter ended December 31, versus Rs 6,531 crore it reported a year earlier.

That narrowly missed an average estimate of 82.19 billion from 25 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Income from operations rose 20.8%, it said in a statement.

TCS shares ended at Rs 1,888.15 on the BSE on Thursday, recording a marginal rise from Wednesday’s close. results were announced after market hours.

