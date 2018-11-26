Doctalk CEO Akshat Goenka resigns, 100 people laid off

Doctalk now has less than 40 employees.

New Delhi: Health-tech startup DocTalk Solutions Inc. co-founder and chief executive officer Akshat Goenka has resigned. “It was voluntary. It was the right time to take some time off from work given my health and other personal issues,” Goenka said over the phone. He resigned in August.

Since the beginning of the year, DocTalk, which has raised roughly $5 million from Matrix Partners and Khosla Ventures, among others, has laid off nearly 100 people. “It was a good time for the team to restructure some of the performing and non-performing people. But apart from that, I don’t see anything completely unforeseen happening.” Goenka’s exit comes ahead of the two-year old company’s pivot to a new business segment. The company now has less than 40 employees.

DocTalk started off as an enabler of communication between doctors and patients through its mobile app. It has now built an electronic medical record (EMR) solution, which will help doctors write prescriptions digitally and provides customised prescription templates. “We have been planning for a while, but there is no big business model change per se,” Goenka added.