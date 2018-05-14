Deals Buzz: SoftBank in talks to invest more in Paytm Mall

SoftBank has held early discussions to invest more in Paytm Mall. File photo: Bloomberg

Burger king India looks at share sale route to fund growth plan

Burger King India Pvt Ltd, a quick service restaurant (QSR) chain owned by private equity firm Everstone Capital, is evaluating a potential initial public offering (IPO) to raise growth capital, reports Mint citing sources. Read more

Avendus in talks to raise $300 million consumer sector focused fund

Financial services firm Avendus Capital is in talks with potential investors to raise a $300 million consumer sector-focused fund, reports Mint citing sources. Read more

The fund will be housed under the Zodius platform, which Avendus acquired last year, the report said.

Zodius was founded by Neeraj Bhargava, former chief executive officer of business process outsourcing firm WNS Global Services Ltd, along with Gautam Patel and Shilpa Kulkarni.

General Atlantic’s planned acquisition of Karvy Computershare has stalled

American private equity (PE) fund General Atlantic’s planned acquisition of a majority stake in share registrar Karvy Computershare Pvt. Ltd has stalled, Mint reports citing sources. Read more

Karvy Computershare is jointly owned by Hyderabad-based Karvy group, Australian share registry firm Computershare Ltd, and some other shareholders.

Lightspeed India appoints Hemant Mohapatra as partner

Venture capital firm Lightspeed India Partners, which is currently in talks to raise a new fund, has appointed former Andreessen Horowitz executive Hemant Mohapatra as a partner to make investments in consumer internet and enterprise software start-ups, Mint reports. Read more

Kanakia group to buy India Tube Mills land in Mumbai for Rs363 crore

Luxury residential developer Kanakia group is close to buying a seven-acre plot in Mumbai’s Vikhroli suburb from India Tube Mills and Metal (ITM) Industries Ltd for Rs363 crore, reports Mint citing sources. Read more

Hinduja National Power buys Kiran Energy for Rs1,000 crore

Hinduja National Power Corp., part of the Hinduja Group, has acquired Kiran Energy Solar Power for around Rs1,000 crore, according to a report by PTI. The company had last year initiated talks to acquire city-based Kiran Energy which is an integrated developer-operator and a pioneer of grid connected solar power plants in the country, said the report. Read more

SoftBank in talks to invest more in Paytm Mall

SoftBank has held early discussions to invest more in Paytm Mall even as it makes up its mind about selling its significant minority stake in rival Flipkart to Walmart, The Economic Times reports citing sources.

The report said that the talks with Paytm Mall would proceed only if SoftBank finalised its exit from Flipkart, citing sources. Read more

Motilal Oswal Real Estate aims to raise Rs1,500 crore

Private equity real estate fund Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) is looking to raise up to Rs1,500 crore through its fourth fund India Realty Excellence Fund IV (IREF IV) to invest in mid-income and affordable housing, ET reports. Read more

Carlyle may back Ant Financial in $10 billion funding round

Ant Financial, the Chinese payments giant controlled by Jack Ma, is expected to close a fundraising of at least $10 billion in the next few days, attracting Carlyle Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as first-time investors, Bloomberg reports. Read more