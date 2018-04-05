Cabinet approves downsizing of Competition Commission of India

The government approved ‘rightsizing CCI from one chairperson and six members (totalling seven) to one chairperson and three members (totalling four) by not filling the existing vacancies’. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In a move to check government interference in the working of anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI), the cabinet on Wednesday cut the number of members appointed by the central government.

According to an official statement the government approved “rightsizing the CCI from one chairperson and six members (totalling seven) to one chairperson and three members (totalling four) by not filling the existing vacancies.”

Besides reducing government interference in the quasi-judicial body, the move is expected to stimulate business process of corporates and generate job opportunities by speeding up hearings and approvals, the statement added.

The government said that the proposal is in pursuance of its objective of “minimum government-maximum governance”.

The cabinet also amended the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, by allowing the inclusion of a woman member in and enlarging the scope of selection of the chairperson of the national and state human rights commissions. According to the statement, the amendment proposes to include the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as deemed member of the human rights commission, and also incorporate a mechanism to look after cases of human rights violations in Union territories.

The statement said the amendment will “strengthen the human rights institutions of India further for effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities.”

It said the change is in keeping with the agreed global standards and benchmarks for ensuring the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs also approved a revised cost estimate for updating a National Register of Citizens in Assam. The mandate for the exercise has been extended until the end of 2018 and the estimated cost is Rs1,220.9 crore. A complete list of all the names on the proposed register is expected to be published by 30 June.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the closure of Burn Standard Co. Ltd, a public sector enterprise under the railways, due to poor physical and financial performance despite financial assistance and other support provided by the government.