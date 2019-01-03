Lowe Lintas appoints Sagar Kapoor and Prateek Bhardwaj as chief creative officers

Prateek Bhardwaj (in pic) moves from McCann Worldgroup, where he was national creative director.

New Delhi: The MullenLowe Lintas Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Sagar Kapoor and Prateek Bhardwaj as chief creative officers (CCOs) of its creative agency Lowe Lintas.

In the new structure, Kapoor will oversee a part of the Mumbai office of Lowe Lintas and all its offices in the south while Bhardwaj’s portfolio will include a part of the Mumbai office and the agency’s offices in the north. Effective January 2019, both the hires will operate out of the Mumbai offices of Lowe Lintas and will report to Amer Jaleel, chairman and CCO, MullenLowe Lintas Group.

The appointments come after Lowe Lintas’ chairman Arun Iyer, who has been with the agency since 2013, quit in September 2018 to start a venture of his own. The agency said that these appointments marked the completion of the transition that started with the exit of Iyer.

“The task of choosing and appointing the creative leadership of Lowe Lintas is an incredibly enviable and unenviable position to be in. Taking over from the likes of R Balki and Arun Iyer as well as taking the charge of the legacy and for the future of Lowe Lintas during these challenging and exciting times, too. We’ve seen the two-CCO model work well in the past for the agency. The new generation of leaders taking over is the start of Lowe Lintas evolving its creative product, while being true to the Lintas soul,” said Jaleel in a statement.

Kapoor has been elevated from within the agency where he was serving as the executive director based in Mumbai. He has spent over 15 years with Lowe Lintas, serving various local, regional and global mandates. He is is credited with campaigns such as Lifebuoy’s #HelpAChildReach5, including Gondappa and Future Child that was one of the most awarded global campaigns for over five years. He has been the global creative lead for the brand Lifebuoy. He has also worked on brands such as Axe, Pepsodent, Zee, Astral Pipes, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Godrej HIT.

Commenting on the new role, Kapoor said, “Being brought up in Lowe Lintas this elevation is both encouraging and challenging. Encouraging because I have worked with some fantastic leaders here; joining their league is quite humbling. Challenging, of course, with the dynamics of the industry evolving all the time. I hope to keep the tradition of Lowe Lintas going, of keeping our brands ahead of the curve.”

Bhardwaj moves from McCann Worldgroup, where he was national creative director. With over 20 years in the business, some of his notable work include the Nescafé’s stammering comedian and RJ Rishi campaigns, Ministry of Public Health, Afghanistan (Immunity Charm), and Incredible India. His other work include long-running campaigns for hygiene brand Dettol and online retailer Paytm and the popular launch of Coca-Cola owned soft drink Sprite (Bujhaye only pyaas), packaged drinking water Kinley, and Perfetti Van Melle’s gum brand Chlormint. Prior to McCann, Bhardwaj has also been a creative entrepreneur and founded Eleven Brandworks in 2008.

“Decade after decade, Lowe Lintas has maintained a culture of excellence. I have always been a big fan of the work created here, and also the people behind it. To be entrusted with carrying this torch forward is both a privilege and a challenge. I look forward to working with this extraordinary team, and to contribute to the legacy of this great institution,” said Bhardwaj on his new role.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lowe Lintas has a presence throughout India with offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi (NCR) and Pune. The agency lends its branding and creative expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific, including Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Flipkart, Google, MRF and Tanishq.