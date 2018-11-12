Britannia Industries Q2 profit rises 16.09% to ₹303.03 crore on double-digit volume growth

Shares of Britannia Industries closed almost flat at ₹5,753.80 after hitting the day’s high of ₹5,844.70 on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: FMCG major Britannia Industries Monday reported a 16.09% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹303.03 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018, led by a double-digit volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹261.03 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations during the period under review was at ₹2,913.55 crore, up 12.22% compared to ₹2,596.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

“This was the fourth successive quarter of double-digit volume growth primarily due to our investment in brands, multi-media campaign to bring alive the new identity and celebrating 100 years and widening our distribution network through focus on direct reach, rural market and weak states,” Britannia Industries managing director Varun Berry said.

Total expenses stood at ₹2,454.58 crore in the quarter under review against ₹2,202.68 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Shares of Britannia Industries closed almost flat at ₹5,753.80 after hitting the day’s high of ₹5,844.70 on BSE.

