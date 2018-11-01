Publicis India appoints Neeraj Bassi as chief strategy officer

Neeraj Bassi joins Publicis India after a brief stint as an independent consultant where he provided strategic guidance and brand solutions to clients.

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe-owned advertising firm Publicis India on Thursday announced the appointment of Neeraj Bassi as managing partner and chief strategy officer. Based out of the agency’s New Delhi office, Bassi will help foster collaboration across offices working closely with Srija Chatterjee, managing director, Publicis Worldwide, and Bobby Pawar, managing director and chief creative officer, Publicis Worldwide.

“In Neeraj, we found a partner with a shared vision of driving a deeper level of integration within the group. Neeraj’s vast experience and media neutral planning approach will help clients in building a holistic brand experience which will aim to create one-to-one consumer engagement, at scale. I look forward to working with Neeraj and wish him the best of luck,” said Saurabh Varma, chief executive, Publicis Communications, South Asia.

With over two decades of experience, Bassi has worked market research networks such as TNS, IMRB and NFO. He has also had strategic planning functions in advertising agencies, including Cheil Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather, JWT and McCann. He has worked on brands across categories, including Coca-Cola, Asian Paints, Cadbury, BMW, Adidas, British Airways, Audi and Tata Singapore Airlines – Vistara.

“Working with clients as an independent consultant has given me an insight on the primary concerns of chief experience officer (CXO) and how communication can help resolve them. Clients today need an omni-channel approach to planning that focuses on identifying and solving their business problems holistically, rather than getting trapped in a discipline-specific approach. I am fascinated by the way all group companies have come together at Publicis, and I look forward to wielding this power to build successful campaigns for our clients,” said Bassi on his new role.

Present in over 100 countries with over 80,000 professionals, Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications group in the world. Globally, Publicis Communications is the creative communications hub of Publicis Groupe, bringing together the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, Msl Group and Prodigious networks.