Air India to get Rs 2300 crore equity lifeline

New Delhi: The government sought Parliament’s approval for an equity infusion of Rs 2,300 crore ($330 million) in Air India, effectively ruling out an immediate revival of its plan to sell the ailing carrier. The government recently failed to find takers for its plan to privatise the airline. Air India, which was offered along with $5 billion of its debt, is surviving on taxpayer bailouts after losing money for years.

The government has a four-part strategy for Air India — a financial package, a branding refresh, organisational and governance reforms, and a plan to motivate staff, Jayant Sinha, junior aviation minister, said last week.

