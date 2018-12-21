Andhra Pradesh to get ‘silicon city’near Tirupati airport

A file photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: AFP

Tirupati: A “silicon city” would be developed here, famous for the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara temple, on the lines of the “HiTec city” in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Thursday.

Naidu, credited with developing the Hi-Tec city while being the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, said the proposed silicon city would come up on an area of 1,000 acres near the airport here.

It would have a large number of Information and Technology companies and built on par with the HiTec (Hyderabad Information Technology Engineering Consultancy) city which was developed in 1996, he said.

The chief minister was speaking after laying the foundation for Rs 2,200 crore Chinese multinational electronics company TCL Corporation at Vikruthamala, about 20 km from here.