Jet Airways offers discounts on 25 lakh seats in new sale

Jet Airways has joined other carriers like IndiGo, GoAir and AirAsia India in launching discount schemes to attract passengers. Jet Airways, in its latest offer, has put 25 lakh seats up for grabs by offering up to 30% discount on the base fare on domestic and international flights, applicable on select booking classes. “Up to 30% discount is applicable on the base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across our international network,” Jet Airways said on its website.

The Jet Airways offer, which opened today, will close on September 7. For international travel, the journey must commence on or after September 10, 2018. (Exception: Travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018).

For flights within India, travel must commence on or after September 12, 2018, according to Jet Airways.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including within India and overseas. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The Jet Airways group currently operates a fleet of 121 aircraft.

Airways recently commenced daily direct flight services to Indore from Vadodara in Gujarat. The introduction of the Vadodara-Indore flight is a part of the Jet Airways’ plans to roll out 28 new services this month to cater to the rising demand for domestic and international travel in emerging cities.

In another offer, IndiGo, India’s biggest carrier, has put 10 lakh seats up for grabs. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 999 on domestic routes and Rs 3,199 on international routes. Bookings for IndiGo tickets in the offer will end on 6 September. The sale is applicable on tickets for travel between 18 September 2018 and 30 March 2019.

Budget carrier GoAir is also offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099. The booking period for GoAir’s offer will close on 5 September and the offer is applicable on travel from 3 September 2018 to 31 March 2019.

Meanwhile, another budget carrier AirAsia India is back with its ‘Big Sale’, offering flight tickets from Rs 999. The AirAsia India offer will close for booking on 9 September 2018. It is applicable for travel between 18 February 2019 and 26 November 2019.

The discount offers from airlines come when they are grappling with higher fuel costs, raising concerns over the financial impact. The domestic airlines industry is expected to post higher losses at $1.65-1.90 billion this fiscal year, up from projected $430-460 million, amid headwinds due to higher costs and lower yields, says a report from the India unit of Sydney-based Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).