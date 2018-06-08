Godrej Properties raises Rs1,000 crore from GIC-managed firm
Godrej Properties will use the entire capital raised to fund its growth opportunities across India’s leading real estate markets, says executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej
New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said it has raised Rs1,000 crore through issue of preferential shares to a GIC-managed investment firm.
In a filing to the BSE, Godrej Properties said that an allotment committee of the board of directors has allotted 12,765,000 equity shares to GAMNAT Pte Ltd on preferential basis at the price of Rs783.50 per equity share.
GAMNAT is a GIC-managed investment firm.
“The total capital raised from this issue is Rs1,000 crore,” the company said in a statement. “We will use the entire capital raised to fund our exciting growth opportunities across India’s leading real estate markets,” said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties.
Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of Godrej group, is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across 151 million square feet in 12 cities.
