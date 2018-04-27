Amazon remains bullish on India, to keep up pace of investments

Amazon’s rapid pace of investments in India over the past year have been triggered by a bruising market-share battle against Flipkart, which currently is in talks to sell a majority stake to Amazon’s biggest rival in the US, Walmart. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer which has so far committed to invest $5.5 billion in India, remained bullish and pledged to keep up its pace of investments in a country where it is locked in a bitter market-share battle with arch-rival Flipkart, even though its international losses widened on the back of these investments.

Earlier on Friday, Amazon reported international losses of $622 million on revenues of $14.9 billion for the quarter ended March, compared to losses of $481 million on revenues of $11.1 billion a year ago. Amazon’s chief financial officer Brian T. Olsavsky, however, remained positive on the company’s commitments towards India.

“We’ll continue to invest in India where we’re seeing great progress with both sellers and also customers. And we like the momentum we’ve seen there. The Prime program started in the first year in India grew faster than any Prime program we’ve seen in other countries. We’re adding local content in India, video content, excuse me. We’re also adding other benefits, Prime benefits. We’re rolling out devices there, and we’re seeing Indian developers developing skills for Alexa,” said Olsavsky.

Amazon’s rapid pace of investments in India over the past year have been triggered by a bruising market-share battle against Flipkart, which currently is in talks to sell a majority stake to Amazon’s biggest rival in the US, Walmart. Amazon is also currently in talks with Flipkart, in what could turn out to be a high-stakes, multi-billion dollar bidding war.

Mint reported earlier on Friday that Flipkart’s largest shareholder SoftBank Group is making a final attempt to convince other key shareholders in India’s biggest online retailer to await an offer from Amazon before agreeing to a sale to Walmart.

“International continues to see the same level of investment as we’re seeing in North America or have seen in North America. So when we add benefits, Prime benefits, we’re probably adding them at an earlier stage of life in the Prime program internationally than we did in the U.S. So, they have different dynamics. We think at the end of the day customers behave the same globally and that they value low prices selection and great customer experience,” said Olsavsky.

Earlier in April, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had told the company’s shareholders that Amazon India is the fastest growing marketplace in India and the most visited site on both desktop and mobile in the country, while adding that Amazon Prime grew faster in India in its first year than in any other country in its history.