Q1 results: Reliance Industries profit rises 4.47%, misses estimates

Mumbai: In its Q1 results declared Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 4.47% rise in its consolidated profit to ₹ 9,485 crore on consolidated revenue of ₹ 1.34 trillion. Standalone profit for the June quarter was at ₹ 8820 crore. According to a Bloomberg poll of nine brokers, RIL was expected to post consolidated net sales of ₹ 1.269 trillion for the first quarter ended 30 June. A poll of 10 brokers estimated the company would post a net profit of ₹ 9,554 crore.

RIL is the operator of the world’s biggest oil refinery complex, with a capacity of 1.24 million barrels of oil per day, at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Gross refining margin, or what the company earns from turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel, came in at $10.5 per barrel. Analysts expected RIL’s gross refining margin (GRM) to be in the range of $10-11 per barrel against $11.9 per barrel that it reported a year ago.

During Q1 FY19, the Singapore Complex GRM was down 6% year-on-year to $6 per barrel against $6.4 per barrel in the first quarter of FY18. The price of crude oil, however, continued its upward trend in the April-June quarter. Average Brent crude was up 48% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter to $74.5 per barrel.

RIL’s telecom venture Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd clocked standalone net profit at ₹ 612 crore during the quarter. It had clocked standalone net profit at ₹ 510 crore in the March quarter.

Analysts had expected Reliance Jio’s profit to increase to around ₹ 600 crore led by 15% subscriber growth to 21.5 crore subscribers. Ebitda was expected to grow by 3.4% quarter-on-quarter. In the fourth quarter of last fiscal, Jio had clocked 3.5% revenue growth and 3.8% Ebit growth quarter-on-quarter.

On Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd shares rose 1.73%, or ₹ 19.25, to ₹ 1,129.60 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex closed above the 37,000-point mark for the first time at 37,336.85—up 0.95%, or 352.21 points, from previous close.