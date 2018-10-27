Mumbai-Goa cruise — Booking, ticket price, timings and facilities (in pics)
A 14-hour-long voyage along the Konkan coast aboard the Angriya Cruise begins before sunset at Mumbai and ends after sunrise in Goa. Check for Mumbai-Goa cruise timings, ticket booking process and fare.
Just ahead of the festive season of Diwali and winter holidays in December, India’s first domestic luxury cruise liner has started operations from this month. The journey onboard Angriya Cruise, which plies between the popular Mumbai-Goa route, begins with a breathtaking view of sunset in the Arabian Sea and ends 14 hours later with another spectacular sight of sunrise along the Konkan coast.
In between tourists to Goa can feast on international cuisine at exquisite restaurants and bars, enjoy dance and music at the lounge, have fun at the infinity pool or click selfies at the open deck area.
Built in Japan, Angriya is a luxurious 7-deck passenger ship which is 131-meter long and can accommodate about 400 passengers. If you walk around the entire ship you will cover a distance of 4 km. On an average, the cruise liner runs at a speed of 16 nautical miles per hour but can attain a maximum speed of 25.5 nautical miles.
Angriya cruise departs from Mumbai’s Victoria Docks at 4 pm and arrives at Goa’s Mormugao Cruise Terminal at 9 pm the next day. The return journey from Goa begins at 4 pm and ends at 9 am the day after.
Angriya cruise can suit different budget requirements. You can sleep at night on bunk beds which would come at a price of Rs 4,300 per person or choose to book a double room with prices ranging upto Rs 7,650 per traveller. Meals are charged at Rs 2,000 per head including beverages, juice, snacks, buffet dinner and breakfast.
Bookings for Angriya cruise can be done through a travel agent or their website
