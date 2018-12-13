Tata Trusts appoints Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan as vice chairmen

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic trusts endowed by members of the Tata family, hold 66% of the equity capital of Tata Sons. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Tata Trusts on Wednesday announced the appointment of former defence secretary Vijay Singh and TVS Group chairman Venu Srinivasan as vice chairmen of different trusts under its fold. Their appointments were unanimously approved by the trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, JRD Tata Trust, RD Tata Trust, Tata Education Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust and Sarvajanik Seva Trust in a meeting earlier Wednesday, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

Singh had recently retired from the board of Tata Sons Ltd. He was a member of the board as a nominee of Tata Trusts. Srinivasan is still a member of the board of Tata Sons, the promoter of the major operating Tata companies.

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic trusts endowed by members of the Tata family, hold 66% of the equity capital of Tata Sons.

The largest of these trusts are the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which were created by the sons of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder.

Since their inception in 1892, the Tata Trusts have been working in areas of healthcare and nutrition, water and sanitation, education, energy, rural upliftment, urban poverty alleviation, and arts, craft and culture.