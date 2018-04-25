Anmol Ambani inducted on boards of Reliance Nippon Life, Reliance Home Finance

Anmol Ambani (above) has effected significant changes to the senior leadership team in the group companies, attracting a string of top talent from reputed companies, said Anil Ambani. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The boards of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd Wednesday appointed Anmol Ambani on their respective boards.

Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, is currently executive director of Reliance Capital, the holding company of the group’s financial services businesses.

Reliance Capital has interests in asset management, insurance, commercial and home finance, stock broking, wealth management services, distribution of financial products and asset reconstruction.

“Since joining the Reliance Capital board in August 2016, Anmol has played an active role in steering the strategy and performance of the operating companies working closely with their respective CEOs (chief executive officers), and in bringing about greater cohesion among group entities,” said Anil Ambani.

Anmol Ambani has effected significant changes to the senior leadership team in the group companies, attracting a string of top talent from reputed companies, he added.

“This positions us better for future growth, has helped bring in fresh thinking and augurs well for the culture change Anmol is driving across the group,” he said.

In the last 20 months, the Reliance Capital group has hired four new CEOs for the operating companies, created a new group CEO position and appointed five new group function heads.

“In a fast-growing economy, the potential for both Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Reliance Home Finance is immense, and I am happy we are capturing these opportunities as our recent financial performance reflects,” said Anmol Ambani.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management is involved in managing mutual funds, managed accounts which include portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, pension funds, and offshore funds. Reliance Home Finance provides products such as home loans, loans against property, construction finance and affordable housing loans.

On Wednesday, shares of Reliance Nippon and Reliance Home Finance were down 1.13% and 0.7%, respectively, to close at Rs253.7 and Rs64.10; while the benchmark Sensex closed at 34,501.27, down 0.33%.

