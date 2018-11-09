Car sales flat in October, passenger vehicles increase 1.6%
Car sales grew marginally by 0.38% to 1,85,400 units last month, compared with 1,84,706 units in October last year, according to SIAM data
New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 1.55% to 2,84,224 units in October, against 2,79,877 units in the same month last year.
Car sales grew marginally by 0.38% to 1,85,400 units last month, compared with 1,84,706 units in October last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Friday.
Motorcycle sales grew 20.14% to 13,27,758 units last month, from 11,05,140 units in October 2017.
Total two-wheeler sales in October were up 17.23% to 20,53,497 units, against 17,51,608 units in the year-ago period.
Sales of commercial vehicles jumped 24.82% to 87,147units in October, against 69,816 units a year ago, SIAM said.
Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 15.33% to 24,94,426 units, from 21,62,869 units in October 2017, it added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
