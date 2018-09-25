GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in ‘Weekend Sale’

GoAir’s Rs 999 offer is not valid for group or infant bookings. Photo: Reuters

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 under a new promotional scheme called ‘Weekend Sale’. The booking period for this offer started on 24 September, and will end today, 25 September. GoAir’s Rs 999 offer is valid for travel period between 1 October 2018 and 21 October 2018, GoAir mentioned on its website. The starting fare of Rs 999 is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra (Rs 999), according to GoAir’s website.

GoAir mentioned on its site that there is limited inventory and this offer is available on first-come, first-served basis. If seats under this offer are sold out, regular fares shall apply.

The fares are non-refundable and non-transferable, GoAir added. This offer is not valid for group or infant bookings, says GoAir on its portal.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,299), Mumbai (Rs 1,299), Guwahati (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru (Rs 1,399), Kolkata (Rs 1,399),Delhi (Rs 1,499), Lucknow (Rs 1,499), Hyderabad (Rs 1,499),Pune (Rs 1,499), Goa (Rs 1, 599), Chandigarh (Rs 1,899), Jaipur (Rs 1,899), Chennai(Rs 1,899), Srinagar (Rs 1,899) and Kochi (Rs 2, 199)

Plan your getaway at fares starting ₹ 999*.

Hurry! Offer valid till 25th September, 2018.

Book now: https://t.co/8tzrQpfS16 pic.twitter.com/heCNbq0twm — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) September 24, 2018

GoAir’s Rs 999 offer is available across all routes that the airline operates.The tickets can be booked through Goair website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir call centres and travel agents.

GoAir is also offering 10 % off on its booking through its mobile app. The domestic passenger traffic grew over 17% to 11.35 million in August over the same period year ago even as the average seat factor of all major carriers declined compared with July, according to latest data.

Wadia Group-controlled Go Airlines India Ltd plans to take delivery of 13 additional Airbus A320neo jetliners by the end of December as it gears up to expand domestic services and launch international flights starting with Thailand.