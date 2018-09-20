Adobe Systems is nearing $5 billion deal for Marketo

Photo: Bloomberg

San Francisco: Adobe Systems Inc. is in talks to buy software maker Marketo Inc. for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A transaction could be announced as soon as Thursday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The transaction would bolster San Jose, California-based Adobe’s efforts in marketing technology, as it competes with Salesforce.com Inc. and Oracle Corp. in business software.

Representatives for Adobe and Marketo declined to comment.

Reuters reported that Adobe was negotiating to buy Marketo last week.