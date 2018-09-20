 Adobe Systems is nearing $5 billion deal for Marketo - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Adobe Systems is nearing $5 billion deal for Marketo

The transaction would bolster Adobe’s efforts in marketing technology, as it competes with Salesforce and Oracle in business software

Last Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 11 49 PM IST
Nico Grant, Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

San Francisco: Adobe Systems Inc. is in talks to buy software maker Marketo Inc. for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A transaction could be announced as soon as Thursday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The transaction would bolster San Jose, California-based Adobe’s efforts in marketing technology, as it competes with Salesforce.com Inc. and Oracle Corp. in business software.

Representatives for Adobe and Marketo declined to comment.

Reuters reported that Adobe was negotiating to buy Marketo last week.

First Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 11 49 PM IST
Topics: Adobe Systems Marketo Adobe Systems Marketo deal technology business software

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »