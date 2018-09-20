Adobe Systems is nearing $5 billion deal for Marketo
The transaction would bolster Adobe’s efforts in marketing technology, as it competes with Salesforce and Oracle in business software
Last Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 11 49 PM IST
San Francisco: Adobe Systems Inc. is in talks to buy software maker Marketo Inc. for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
A transaction could be announced as soon as Thursday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.
The transaction would bolster San Jose, California-based Adobe’s efforts in marketing technology, as it competes with Salesforce.com Inc. and Oracle Corp. in business software.
Representatives for Adobe and Marketo declined to comment.
Reuters reported that Adobe was negotiating to buy Marketo last week.
First Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 11 49 PM IST
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Pidilite’s shares hold their ground despite weak rupee and rising crude
- Automobile sector shares trip on rising risks to earnings growth
- Steel companies are taking a shine to their home market
- Investments in HDFC AMC shares are subject to regulatory risks
- Spot electricity prices: Seasonal spikes becoming structural issue