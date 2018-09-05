DLF Shopping Malls ties up with Alibaba Cloud as tech partner

Alibaba Cloud will act as a technology enabler to DLF Shopping Malls, said Harshavardhan Chauhan, head (central marketing) DLF Shopping Malls.

Mumbai: DLF Shopping Malls, part of India’s largest real estate firm DLF Ltd, has partnered with Alibaba Cloud, a cloud computing arm of China’s retail giant Alibaba Group, to provide big data and technology support to the Gurugram-based firm.

Alibaba Cloud, which entered into the cloud computing space in India last year, would provide big data, artificial intelligence and high-powered computing capabilities, DLF Shopping Malls said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, the Chinese firm, which entered into the cloud computing space in India last year, will act as a technology enabler to DLF Shopping Malls, providing data analytics and consumer insights, said Harshavardhan Chauhan, head (central marketing) DLF Shopping Malls.

The company, which also launched on Wednesday a mobile app ‘Lukout’ for its retail customers, said the partnership is in line with its focus to “enable seamless integration of the online and offline shopping culture in the country. “ Developed in association with marketing agency firm Hogarth WorldWide, the mobile app will provide real time personalized hyper-local experiences for its millions of consumers, the company said in a statement.

“New retail has a confluence between physical and digital world and has the capability to disrupt for the next two decades. We are trying to make physical spaces intuitively smarter. Levering on iOT (internet of things) devices, we deployed micro processing devices that help in converting into big data analytic dashboards providing retailers real-time granular insights on consumers,” Chauhan said.

“We have pioneered and embarked upon our ‘New Retail’ journey based on the premise of our Phygital (physical and digital) strategy, spearheaded by our endeavors of collaborating with strategic partners. This initiative will be instrumental in creating new benchmarks for Indian retail industry while offering unprecedented experience for our consumers,” said Pushpa Bector, executive vice president and head, DLF Shopping Malls.