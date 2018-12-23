 SpaceX launches US Air Force’s best GPS yet, ends banner year - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

SpaceX launches US Air Force’s best GPS yet, ends banner year

This next-generation GPS satellite is three times more accurate than previous versions and eight times better at anti-jamming

Last Published: Sun, Dec 23 2018. 08 30 PM IST
AP
The Spacex Falcon 9 Rocket. Photo: Reuters
The Spacex Falcon 9 Rocket. Photo: Reuters

Cape Canaveral, Fla.: SpaceX has launched the U.S. Air Force’s most powerful GPS satellite ever built.

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, hoisting the satellite toward orbit.

The satellite was supposed to soar Tuesday but rocket concerns and then weather delayed the flight.

Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, says this next-generation GPS satellite is three times more accurate than previous versions and eight times better at anti-jamming. It’s the first in a series and nicknamed Vespucci after the 15th-century Italian explorer who calculated Earth’s circumference to within 50 miles (80 kilometers).

It was SpaceX’s 21st and final launch of the year, a company record.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Sun, Dec 23 2018. 08 21 PM IST
Topics: SpaceX GPS most powerful GPS US Air Force Elon Musk

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »