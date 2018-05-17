Consumer-centric insurance products were missing in market: Policybazaar’s Yashish Dahiya
When Policybazaar.com commenced operations in 2008, our business model focused on establishing and strengthening the digital channel of distribution, which was weak then and an alien to the consumers. It not only required trust-building efforts on our part to convince the consumer to use this channel for making an insurance purchase, but also for insurers to accept that digital channel would add value to their bottom-line in the long run. During the journey, we realized that focusing solely on a distribution channel would not be effective in building a robust and sustainable business. It was then that we realized that the biggest impediment to insurance growth was lack of consumer-centric products in the market, especially in the segments of death, disease, and disability.
Essentially, this was the click moment for us. Therefore, armed with our understanding, we set out to address the root cause. We sat with our insurance partners and armed with scientific data on consumer behaviour and preferences, creating products, which consumer particularly required. The result is for all to witness.
In our case, one simple step has accelerated our growth. Today we carry out nearly 300,000 transactions a month, account for 25% of India’s life cover and attend to 100 million visitors a year. This wouldn’t have been possible without focusing on listening to consumer needs and creating products that they need. What also worked in our favour has been the existing government’s focus on digitization and promoting financial inclusion through literacy programmes. Additionally, we have had good supportive investors, and 80% of the founding team still continues to be on board.
More From Companies »
- Indian start-up space attracts new investors
- Britannia Industries re-appoints Varun Berry as MD for five years
- NCLAT to hear appeals over disqualified resolution plans for Essar Steel on Thursday
- JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit jumps 62% to Rs34 crore
- Sebi closes proceedings against Vijay Mallya’s 3 group firms
Latest News »
Consumer-centric insurance products were missing in market: Policybazaar’s Yashish Dahiya
Get supercharged with a sleepcation
SC/ST verdict: Supreme Court says Article 21 has to be read into every provision of law
Foodgrain production at record 279.5 million tonnes in 2017-18
Indore retains top spot as India’s cleanest city
Mark to Market »
Phoenix Mills is riding the urban consumption wave
Lupin shows signs of stabilization but growth triggers are still missing
Nirav Modi is Punjab National Bank’s big problem, but it has many others
What’s behind the mystery in contrasting performance of IndiGo, SpiceJet?
Hindustan Unilever makes the most of the GST regime