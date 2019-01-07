 Huawei sues US firm InterDigital in China over patent practices - Livemint
Huawei alleges that InterDigital violated an obligation to license patents that are essential to 3G, 4G and 5G wireless telecommunication standards on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms

Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 08 16 PM IST
Jan Wolfe, Reuters
InterDigital said it had a patent licensing agreement with Huawei that expired at the end of 2018. Photo: AFP
InterDigital Inc on Monday said Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed a lawsuit against it in China, alleging the US technology firm had not licensed its intellectual property on fair terms.

The lawsuit, filed on January 2 in the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court, alleged InterDigital violated an obligation to license patents that are essential to 3G, 4G and 5G wireless telecommunication standards on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, InterDigital said in a regulatory filing.

Huawei asked the court to determine a royalty rate that would apply to its wireless products from 2019 to 2023, Wilmington, Delaware-based InterDigital said.

A Huawei spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

InterDigital is a research and development company that generates revenue by licensing a global portfolio of patents on its innovations in wireless technology.

InterDigital said it had a patent licensing agreement with Huawei that expired at the end of 2018.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 08 13 PM IST
Topics: Huawei InterDigital wireless telecom US China

