Vistara offers up to 75% discount on flight tickets

The bookings would be for travel between 27 September 2018 and 10 April 2019, Vistara says

Last Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 11 29 PM IST
PTI
The ‘Fly With The Best’ sale would be from 0001 hours till 2359 hours on Wednesday

New Delhi: Full service carrier Vistara will flash sale of tickets on Wednesday, with discounts up to 75%. The ‘Fly With The Best’ sale would be from 0001 hours till 2359 hours on Wednesday.

The bookings would be for travel between 27 September 2018 and 10 April 2019, it said in a release.

“The sale fares are available in all three classes at discounts of up to 75% relative to non-sale fares, starting at ₹999 for economy class, ₹2,199 for premium economy and ₹5,499 for business class, inclusive of taxes and fees,” the airline said.

Currently, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

First Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 11 27 PM IST
