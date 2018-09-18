Vistara offers up to 75% discount on flight tickets
The bookings would be for travel between 27 September 2018 and 10 April 2019, Vistara says
Last Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 11 29 PM IST
New Delhi: Full service carrier Vistara will flash sale of tickets on Wednesday, with discounts up to 75%. The ‘Fly With The Best’ sale would be from 0001 hours till 2359 hours on Wednesday.
The bookings would be for travel between 27 September 2018 and 10 April 2019, it said in a release.
“The sale fares are available in all three classes at discounts of up to 75% relative to non-sale fares, starting at ₹999 for economy class, ₹2,199 for premium economy and ₹5,499 for business class, inclusive of taxes and fees,” the airline said.
Currently, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.
First Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 11 27 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Tesla facing US criminal probe over Elon Musk statements
- Nestle, Unilever, Coke make bids in $4 billion-plus GSK India sale: report
- CCI asks Linde and Praxair to sell their India assets before global merger
- TPG, ChrysCapital, others in talks to invest up to ₹600 crore in Ess Kay Fincorp
- The new-age Indian consumer has evolved and wants to experiment: Mohit Gulati
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Dubai court orders for Christian Michel’s extradition in AgustaWestland chopper case: report
- Flipkart gets over ₹3,462 crore infusion from Singapore entity
- Opinion | The replication crisis in economics
- Vistara offers up to 75% discount on flight tickets
- 802,000 infants died in India last year, says UN report