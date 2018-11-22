IL&FS crisis fallout: Group company delays Q2 result

The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT had on October 1 suspended the board of IL&FS on the government’s plea

New Delhi: IL&FS Transportation Networks, part of the troubled IL&FS group, on Thursday cited NCLT insolvency proceeding as the reason for delay in filing September quarter financial results with stock exchanges. The company said it will declare quarterly numbers at the earliest.

According to listing norms of the BSE and the NSE, companies need to file the results on a quarterly basis within 45 days from the end of the quarter.

“The newly appointed board of IL&FS is in the process of preparation of roadmap and its subsequent submission to NCLT, which will require IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) to undertake divestment, restructuring and/or consolidation of its assets...which will have an impact on the accounting and financial aspects of ITNL,” the company said in a BSE filing. “The aforesaid has resulted in delay in finalising and submission of financial results for the September quarter.”

The company also said accounting systems and the drives in which financial data was stored were unavailable to it for many weeks since it was in the custody of investigative agencies.

ITNL said it was in the process of reviewing the financial accounts for the quarter ended September, 2018 and will submit the reports “at the earliest”.

The company requested the BSE not to take action against it for the delay in submission of September quarter financial results.

The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT had on October 1 suspended the board of IL&FS on the government’s plea and authorised the reconstitution of the board by appointing seven directors two days later.

Later, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed all proceedings against IL&FS and its 348 group firms till further order.

