GoAir offers 10 lakh seats on sale at Rs 1,099 starting fare

GoAir is also offering discount on Treebo. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099 on up to 10 lakh seats under its ‘Go Gr8 Festival Sale!’, said the carrier on it’s official website . The booking period of GoAir’s new promotional offer started on 4 August and will end on 9 August. The travel period of the ‘Go Gr8 Festival Sale!’ offer ends on 31 December 2018. “GoAir announces special low fares promotion across all sectors with ticket starting as low as Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) for the travel period from August 4 to December 31, 2018,” the airline said in the release.

Besides, passengers can also avail an extra 5% cashback up to Rs 250 on payment done through Paytm wallet on flight ticket booking.

Budget carrier GoAir is also offering discount on Treebo. This offer is valid for bookings done till 30 September 2018.

The carrier is also offering maximum discount of Rs 1,100 or 20%, whichever is lower on ZoomCar. This offer is valid till 31 October 2018 .

The airline is offering Rs 750 discount on the Myntra app or website on spends of Rs 2,500 or more. This offer is applicable till 31 October 2018.

Go Gr8 Festival Sale!

Fares starting Rs 1099*.

Hurry! Offer ends 9th August,2018.

Travel Period: 4th August - 31st December,2018.

Book now: https://t.co/8RyvrMy4wD pic.twitter.com/CFlc6qmCA7 — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 3, 2018

Early last month rival IndiGo had in the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier had put 12 lakh seats on sale with fares starting at Rs 1,212, covering both domestic and international destinations.

GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 domestic destinations—Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.