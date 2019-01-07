UAE’s biggest bank to repay customers for fee charged in error
First Abu Dhabi Bank said on Facebook it is working to repay customers wrongly charged 175 dirhams ($47.7) on their accounts.
Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, said on Facebook it is working to repay customers wrongly charged 175 dirhams ($47.7) on their accounts. The bank’s customers had complained on social media in the past few days after they were charged the fee but given little explanation.
“We are currently experiencing a system issue where a debit interest amount of 175 [dirhams] has been deducted from your account. The concerned team is currently working on the matter to resolve as soon as possible and reverse the charge,” the bank said in a response to one customer complaint on Facebook.
The bank did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
FAB was created in 2017 from the merger of Abu Dhabi’s top banks.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
