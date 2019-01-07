 UAE’s biggest bank to repay customers for fee charged in error - Livemint
UAE’s biggest bank to repay customers for fee charged in error

First Abu Dhabi Bank said on Facebook it is working to repay customers wrongly charged 175 dirhams ($47.7) on their accounts.

Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 02 28 PM IST
Reuters
Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, said on Facebook it is working to repay customers wrongly charged 175 dirhams ($47.7) on their accounts. The bank’s customers had complained on social media in the past few days after they were charged the fee but given little explanation.

“We are currently experiencing a system issue where a debit interest amount of 175 [dirhams] has been deducted from your account. The concerned team is currently working on the matter to resolve as soon as possible and reverse the charge,” the bank said in a response to one customer complaint on Facebook.

The bank did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

FAB was created in 2017 from the merger of Abu Dhabi’s top banks.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 02 26 PM IST
