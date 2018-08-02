Torrent Pharma Q1 profit dips 13% at ₹163 crore
Torrent Pharma reported 13.29% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹163 crore for the first quarter, as against ₹188 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal
New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported 13.29% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹163 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had posted a net profit of ₹188 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.
Revenue of the company, however, increased by 37% during the April-June period of the current fiscal at ₹1,872 crore as compared with ₹1,362 crore during the same period of last year, Torrent Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Amortisation impact of acquiring branded business of Unichem Laboratories in December 2017 and lower foreign exchange gains impacted the company’s profit during the first quarter, it added.
On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹122 crore, up 45.23%, from ₹84 crore in the same period of 2017-18.
Shares of Torrent Pharma today ended 0.14% down at Rs1,522.70 apiece on the BSE.
More From Companies »
- GE Power India net profit falls 77% to ₹2.4 crore in April-June
- Railway recruitment: Number of assistant loco pilots, technician jobs increased to 60,000
- PNB fraud: CBI likely to file for Mehul Choksi’s extradition from Antigua
- Manpasand Beverages Q1 net at ₹36 crore
- Rosneft’s India venture Nayara rejigs debt to cut interest costs
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Exide Q1 results: Lead prices play spoilsport but revenue powers ahead
- Volume growth revival can soothe Vedanta’s multiple woes
- Nothing neutral about August policy of Reserve Bank of India
- For Airtel, Vodafone Idea, a deeper shade of red is a reality
- Q1 results: Tech Mahindra shares can only ride so far on hope