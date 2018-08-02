Torrent Pharma Q1 profit dips 13% at ₹163 crore

Shares of Torrent Pharma today ended 0.14% down at Rs1,522.70 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported 13.29% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹163 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had posted a net profit of ₹188 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue of the company, however, increased by 37% during the April-June period of the current fiscal at ₹1,872 crore as compared with ₹1,362 crore during the same period of last year, Torrent Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Amortisation impact of acquiring branded business of Unichem Laboratories in December 2017 and lower foreign exchange gains impacted the company’s profit during the first quarter, it added.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹122 crore, up 45.23%, from ₹84 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

