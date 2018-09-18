ICICI Bank seeks to settle Chanda Kochhar issue through Sebi’s consent mechanism

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) today said ICICI Bank Ltd has replied to its showcause notice with respect to an investigation into alleged regulatory lapses involving its chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, her husband and NuPower Renewables promoter Deepak Kochhar and his business dealings. ICICI Bank has sought to settle the issues related to Chanda Kochhar through consent mechanism, said Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi.

Sebi had issued showcause notices to ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar and others after its preliminary examination favoured initiating adjudication proceedings against them for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding “conflict of interest” in business dealings of Deepak Kochhar with Videocon Group.

ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar, however, have maintained there has been no regulatory violation on their part and that she was not aware of specific business dealings of her husband.

According to Sebi’s preliminary probe, Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar has had many business dealings with Videocon Group over the last several years. Besides, Deepak Kochhar and Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot were co-founders and promoters of NuPower Renewables, besides other associations.

The cases under scanner include the significant loan exposure of the bank to Videocon Group way back in 2012 and the alleged involvement of Chanda Kochhar’s family members in the restructuring of that loan.

Chanda Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to certain entities.

