LIC IDBI Bank deal gets government approval
LIC’s IDBI Bank acquisition would be through preferential issue/open offer of equity, subject to regulatory approval and compliance with laws
Mumbai: IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has received government approval for an acquisition by Life Insurance Corporation of India. In a stock exchange filing Wednesday, IDBI Bank said that the government has conveyed its “no objection” to reduction of government’s shareholding to below 50%, relinquishment of management control in IDBI Bank and acquisition of controlling stake by LIC as promoter.
LIC’s IDBI Bank acquisition would be through preferential issue/open offer of equity, subject to regulatory approval and compliance with laws. Post the transaction, IDBI Bank would become a subsidiary of the insurer. LIC, at present, holds 7.98% stake in the bank.
People familiar with the matter said the bank will be get a capital support of about ₹13,000 crore from LIC, depending on the share price of the bank.
The Union Cabinet had earlier this month approved the LIC-IDBI Bank deal where the state-run insurer would acquire 51% stake in the debt-ridden bank.
On Wednesday, IDBI Bank shares closed flat at ₹ 61.95 a piece on BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended at a record high of 37,887.56 points.
More From Companies »
- HPCL Q1 profit rises 86% to ₹1,719 crore, tops estimates
- Businesses can approach jurisdictional tax officer to migrate to GST by 31 August: CBIC
- Premji Invest pumps ₹400 crore in Gold Plus Glass Industry
- Cipla Q1 profit rises 10% to ₹451 crore, tops estimates
- Ikea tackles high taxes to keep prices low in India
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Alexa gets ‘Answer Update’ that lets you know it’s learnt a reply to unanswered questions
- Received a message from I-T? Beware! It may be fake
- CBI orders preliminary enquiry against Cambridge Analytica in Facebook data leak case
- HPCL Q1 profit rises 86% to ₹1,719 crore, tops estimates
- Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in India at Rs 16,999
Mark to Market »
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy
- What Suzlon’s flip-flop on growth guidance tells us about wind sector
- Q1 results: Wounded by fraud, no easy road ahead for PNB
- After a strong Q1, it’s now crunch time for Mahindra