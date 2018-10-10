Supreme Court directs sealing of 9 properties of Amrapali group
The Supreme Court had on Tuesday sent three directors of the group to police custody, directing them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group companies to forensic auditors
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed sealing of seven properties of the Amrapali group at Noida and Greater Noida, where the documents related to its 46 group companies were kept.
A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also ordered sealing of two properties of the group at Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar, saying that after sealing of these properties, its keys would be handed over to the registrar of the apex court.
Also read: SC appoints NBCC to construct stalled projects of Amrapali
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
