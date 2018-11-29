Air India’s new Rs 1,000 night flights start tonight

Air India’s new late-night flights are timed ahead of the winter holidays.

New Delhi: Air India’s new late-night flights, which come with cheaper airfares than those with regular timings, start operations from tonight. The flights connect Bengaluru-Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Delhi-Goa-Delhi. Unlike regular flights, ticket prices in these flights start cheaper from Rs 1,000.

The AI 589 flight from Bengaluru takes off at 12.30 am and lands at Ahmedabad at 2.35 am while the return AI 590 flight takes off at 3.05 am and reaches destination at 5.25 am. The 15-day advance basic fare start from Rs 1,000 in this route.

The AI 547 flight departs from Delhi at 9.15 pm and reaches Coimbatore at 12.30 am while the return AI 548 flight takes off at 1 am and reaches Delhi at 4 am. Basic fares in this route begin from Rs 2,500.

In the AI 883 Delhi-Goa route the Air India flight departs from 10 pm and lands at 12.35 am. The return AI 884 flight starts from 1.15 am and reaches at 3.40 am with fares beginning from Rs 3,000. Currently Air India has only one direct flight in the New Delhi-Goa route. The new night flights are timed ahead of the winter holidays.

Air India says the new late night flights, also known as red-eye flights, help passengers in beating traffic during peak hours, avoid hotel room rent for 1 night besides cheaper fares.

In the meantime, Air India has started direct flights in between London and Bengaluru three times a week. The new flight will be operated by a Boeing 787 (Dreamliner) aircraft on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Bengaluru and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from London.

To attract travellers during the coming winter holiday season, several other budget airlines have come up with new offers. IndiGo has put up 10 lakh seats on offer with flight tickets starting from Rs 899 while GoAir has put up 13 lakh seats as part of a promotional offer.