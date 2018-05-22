Cipla back in black, posts Q4 profit of Rs179 crore
Cipla’s Q4 profit came in at Rs179 crore for Q4, compared with a loss of Rs61.79 crore in the year-ago quarter
Last Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 05 22 PM IST
Bengaluru: Cipla Ltd, India’s second-biggest drugmaker by market capitalization, posted a Q4 profit on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ estimates.
Net profit came in at Rs179 crore for the March quarter ended 31 March, compared with a loss of Rs61.79 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs357 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Tuesday, Cipla shares rose 0.88%, or Rs4.55, to Rs524.35 on BSE while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.10% higher at 34,651.24 points.
First Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 05 21 PM IST
