Check train status on WhatsApp. Here is how

New Delhi: Indian Railways has made it easier to track the live status of a train on WhatsApp. The Railways recently announced that all information regarding train queries could be accessed through WhatsApp. With the new feature, passengers can check train status on WhatsApp and make provisions beforehand.

In association with MakeMyTrip, the Indian Railways will provide live WhatsApp status updates of trains, including information about train timing, booking status, cancellation and the platform number on which the train will arrive, all on WhatsApp.

To avail the facility, a passenger will have to save a number, 7349389104, via MakeMyTrip on their mobile phones. Then they can message the respective train number on WhatsApp to the above-mentioned number.

It may take some time to receive updates as the server could be busy. If the server isn’t busy, you can expect a response within 10 seconds of your request. Please watch out for the blue ticks to know if the server has received the message.

Users can receive live status of trains anywhere through WhatsApp, which means there will be no need to call on the railway inquiry number 139.

The railways have received several complaints from passengers over information on train status. Trains often run late because of signal failure, accidents and fog. Some trains are cancelled but passengers remain in the dark.