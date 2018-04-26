Biocon Q4 profit rises 2.2% to Rs130 crore
Biocon’s revenue from operations rose 20.4% to Rs1,237 crore in the March quarter
Last Published: Thu, Apr 26 2018. 11 42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Biocon Ltd, India’s biggest biotechnology company, posted a marginal 2.2% rise in net profit on Thursday.
Net profit for the quarter ended 31 March came in at Rs130 crore ($19.47 million) versus Rs128 crore in the year ago quarter, the company said.
Revenue from operations rose 20.4% to Rs1,237 crore. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Apr 26 2018. 11 42 PM IST
Topics: Biocon profit earnings biotechnology Revenue
Latest News »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures