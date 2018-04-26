Biocon Q4 profit rises 2.2% to Rs130 crore

Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Biocon Ltd, India’s biggest biotechnology company, posted a marginal 2.2% rise in net profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the quarter ended 31 March came in at Rs130 crore ($19.47 million) versus Rs128 crore in the year ago quarter, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 20.4% to Rs1,237 crore. Reuters