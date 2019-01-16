Byju’s acquires US-based Osmo for $120 million

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of India’s best-funded education start-up Byju’s. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Online tutoring start-up Byju’s (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd) said it has acquired US-based playful learning system Osmo for $120 million. The acquisition, Byju’s first ever of a US company, will help the Indian start-up expand into a new younger demographic of kids between 3 and 8, and allow it to tap into Osmo’s physical-to-digital technology and content.

Byju’s has aggressive plans for the international market and will continue to make big investments in technology to further personalise learning for students, the company also said on Wednesday. It has been growing at 100% over the past three years and is on target to triple revenue to Rs1,400 crore this year.

Just last month, Byju’s raised $540 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion, as robust investor demand swelled the size of its latest funding round and turned the founder of the eponymous start-up into an overnight billionaire. That funding round put Byju’s fourth on the list of India’s most valuable start-ups, after digital payments firm Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd), cab-hailing service Ola and budget hotel chain Oyo Rooms.

The focus at Byju’s has been on creating engaging, immersive content offered through personalized learning experiences to students across grades. Osmo’s use of mixed reality interactions can help it expand its platform to new audiences and applications, the company said.

“Our partnership with Osmo will help kids acquire love for learning at an early age by introducing ‘play-based learning.’ Together with Osmo, we have the critical elements needed to build out an unprecedented library of engaging and entertaining educational content for a global pre-K-12 student audience. We are very excited by what we are planning to launch in the coming months,” Byju’s founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran, said in a statement.

Launched in 2015, the Byju’s Learning App currently offers personalized programs for school students across grades 4-12. It has over 2 million annual paid subscriptions and 30 million students cumulatively learning from the app.

Palo Alto-headquartered Osmo was founded in 2013 by ex-Google engineers Pramod Sharma and Jerome Scholler. The Osmo Play System brings physical toys into the digital world through augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

“We started Osmo for parents looking for a way to combine physical, hands-on play with the power of digital platforms to foster a love of learning,” Osmo co-founder and chief executive Sharma said. Osmo will continue to scale on a standalone basis after the purchase and its core team, headed by Sharma, will remain at its helm.

Byju’s has raised $784 million in total funding so far and has made three acquisitions before Osmo, according to data from Crunchbase. Its funding round last month was led by Naspers and also saw participation from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and private equity giant General Atlantic.