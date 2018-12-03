Yes Bank appoints ex-IRDAI chief T.S. Vijayan as independent director
T.S. Vijayan’s appointment would be subject to approval of Yes Bank shareholders at the next general meeting of the bank
Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd on Monday appointed former IRDAI chief T.S. Vijayan as an independent director for five years. “Pursuant to approval of board of directors, basis the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee (N&RC), Yes Bank…announced the appointment of T.S. Vijayan as an additional director (Independent), with immediate effect,” Yes Bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
Vijayan’s appointment would be subject to approval of Yes Bank shareholders at the next general meeting of the bank. He is already a key member of the search and selection committee (S&SC) set up to identify a suitable successor for CEO Rana Kapoor.
“Given that the S&SC has made significant progress and is in advanced stages, the N&RC and the board has decided to seek Vijayan’s larger engagement and involvement, now as an additional board director (independent) with continuation on the four-member S&SC,” the bank said.
Mint reported on 21 November that Yes Bank independent director R. Chandrashekhar, who resigned last month, questioned certain corporate governance practices at the bank in his resignation letter. Chandrashekhar expressed his displeasure over the recent events at the bank and disappointment at the manner in which the lender dealt with these.
Chandrashekhar’s resignation came less than a week after Ashok Chawla stepped down as Yes Bank chairman and Vasant Gujarathi stepped down as the head of the bank’s audit committee.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Bank employee unions reject IBA wage hike offer, threaten strike
- Govt eyes Rs 9,000 crore from Air India assets sale
- Chinese firms worry the US trade war thaw could be shortlived
- Yes Bank appoints ex-IRDAI chief T.S. Vijayan as independent director
- Jaguar XJ50 launched in India, prices start ₹1.11 crore
Mark to Market »
- Cement firms in South India to feel the chill from price slump in Nov
- No hike in Uttar Pradesh sugar cane price a blessing
- Tyre firms to gain when replacement demand, lower input costs kick in
- Agrarian crisis clear & present danger for Indian economy
- Amazon’s Future Retail deal goes beyond tackling Flipkart