Faulty hip implants: J&J says looking for speedy resolution

New Delhi: Global healthcare major Johnson and Johnson Wednesday said it is looking for a speedy resolution of the issue regarding determining the compensation to the patients who faced problems with the hip implants manufactured by its subsidairy DePuy International.

The Delhi high court Wednesday declined to grant any interim relief to Johnson and Johnson, which has challenged the formula approved by the Centre for determining compensation for patients who received ‘faulty’ hip implants, saying the plea was neither important nor urgent.

“Johnson and Johnson Private Limited remains committed to providing assistance, including appropriate compensation under the law, to ASR (Articular Surface Replacement) patients in India who have undergone revision surgery,” the company said in a statement.

The company looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter and remain dedicated to the advancement of patient health in India, it added.

It, however, added that the formula for compensation needs to be within a fully transparent and legal framework arrived at through due process, and only after proper hearing of the facts and positions of all parties.

The outcome also needs to be within a legal framework which is applicable across the industry, the statement said.

“Throughout this process, we have done our utmost to offer assistance to all authorities. However, we have not been given an opportunity to appear before the Central Expert Committee and critical gaps and factual inaccuracies have been allowed to stand uncontested,” it added. Highlighting the steps taken by the company in this regard, the company said “in the case of ASR, in the interests of patients, DePuy, issued a global voluntary recall in 2010 (worldwide and in India, simultaneously).” It also instituted an unprecedented reimbursement programme, raised awareness with surgeons and their patients, introduced an India-specific reimbursement programme, and agreed to work with the government and provide compensation for affected patients, the statement said.

