Tata Power appoints Praveer Sinha as new CEO, MD

New Delhi: Tata Power on Friday said it has appointed Praveer Sinha as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director with effect from 1 May, 2018. Sinha is currently serving as the CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), a Tata Power statement said.

The Tata Power-DDL is a public private partnership (Joint Venture) between Tata Power and the Delhi government, supplying power to over seven million people in North and North-West Delhi.

Sinha has over three decades of experience in the power sector and has been credited with transforming the power distribution sector and development and setting up of greenfield and brownfield power plants in India and abroad, it said.

Tata Power chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the in the statement, “Praveer’s extensive experience in the power sector and his ability to drive performance, maximise returns and work seamlessly with stakeholders will be very valuable for Tata Power as it looks to strengthen and expand its position in fast-evolving energy market”.

“Tata Power is among the oldest and most iconic companies in the Tata group and it is my privilege to lead such an institution. I look forward to working with all our stakeholders and employees to take this company on its next stage of growth,” said Sinha in the statement.

Sinha holds a Master’s Degree in Business Law from National Law School, Bengaluru and is also professionally trained as an Electrical Engineer. He is also a member of the Faculty Board at Faculty of Management Studies [FMS], and a member of Board of Governors at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi.

He is a Research Scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and is also a visiting Scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, USA.