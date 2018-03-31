Vedanta wins bid to acquire Electrosteel Steels in an insolvency auction
Vedanta in a BSE filing says it has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors for Electrosteel Steels and has received a Letter of Intent (LoI)
Last Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 07 55 PM IST
New Delhi: Anil Agarwal group-owned Vedanta on Saturday said it has won the bid to acquire bankrupt Electrosteel Steels Ltd in an insolvency auction.
“Vedanta Limited hereby informs that it has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors (CoC) for Electrosteel Steels Ltd under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) today,” the company said in a BSE filing.
Vedanta said it has accepted the terms of the LoI. The closure of the transaction will be subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and as per the final terms approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, it added.
First Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 07 55 PM IST
Latest News »
- Electronics ministry moots 10% duty on PCBs for smartphones: report
- Shwait Malik appointed Punjab BJP chief
- Allahabad Bank cuts lending rates by 45 basis points
- CBSE paper leak: Jharkhand police arrest 2 coaching centre directors from Chatra
- CBSE paper leak: Delhi police gets whistleblower email details from Google
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Why are infrastructure stocks falling when order flows in roads are up?
The threat to GST revenue from transitional credit claims
Will Air India sale fetch government anything meaningful?
Is India turning the corner on usage of fertilizers?
Govt has given significant fiscal push to the country’s economy in FY18