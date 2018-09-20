IndiGo Flexi Fares: Change your flight dates at zero cost

With IndiGo’s Flexi Fares scheme, the passenger will be able to make unlimited changes in his itinerary free of cost. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo is offering its customers a fare type that provides them the flexibility to choose their travel dates at no additional cost. Called Flexi Fares, this facility has to be chosen by the customer while booking tickets. In the new plan, the passenger will be able to make unlimited changes in his itinerary free of cost.

Flexi Fares are attractive, providing flyers the flexibility to make unlimited changes to travel dates without incurring change fees, according to IndiGo’s website. This fare is just right for customers who want flexibility and comfort in their travel, according to the carrier’s website.

Key things to know about IndiGo’s Flexi Fare scheme

1. A customer who has opted for Flexi Fare can make changes to his or her booking with IndiGo up to two hours prior to a domestic flight, according to the airline.

2. IndiGo’s Flexi Fare scheme is applicable for both domestic and international travel.

3. IndiGo allows check-in baggage of 15 kg and hand baggage of 7 kg in this fare option.

4. Unlimited changes can be made to a booking and there will be no change fee. However, the applicable fare difference will be charged, according to IndiGo.

5. IndiGo charges a cancellation fee of Rs 3,000 for domestic flights.

IndiGo is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 41.3% domestic market share as of June 2018. It is also the largest individual Asian low-cost carrier in terms of jet fleet size and passengers carried, and the seventh largest carrier in Asia with over 46 million passengers carried in 2017. The airline offers flights to 52 destinations both domestic and international.