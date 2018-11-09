Mphasis acquires US-based Stelligent for $25 million

Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Mid-size information technology company Mphasis Friday announced acquisition of a US-based technology services player Stelligent for $25 million in an all-cash deal.

Established in 2007, the Reston, Virginia- headquartered Stelligent specialises in ‘DevOps automation’ on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the online retail giant’s cloud offering, an official statement said.

Mphasis chief executive and executive director Nitin Rakesh said the advent of public cloud infrastructure and SaaS (software as a service) software has increased the importance of rapid automation in product development and product engineering for enterprises moving to the cloud.

“Together with Stelligent and its community heroes in the AWS ecosystem, we believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity,” he added.

The all-cash acquisition is valued at $25 million, the statement said.

Stelligent has a team of over 50 engineers with 100 certifications, the statement said, adding it serves some Fortune500 companies as well.

