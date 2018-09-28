Wipro vice-president quits in second high-profile exit in two months

Wipro recently appointed Harmeet Chauhan as the head of its industry and engineering services (IES) division.

New Delhi: Ankur Prakash, Wipro Ltd’s vice-president, manufacturing strategic business unit and Latin America, has resigned, marking the second senior management exit in as many months at the information technology (IT) company. Wipro’s healthcare and life sciences head Jeffrey Heenan Jalil put in his papers last month.

Wipro has entrusted Anand Padmanabhan, president and global head of strategic sales and geographies, with additional responsibility of overseeing the Latin American business. Communications head and president Milan Rao has been asked to oversee manufacturing.

Prakash, who was vice-president and chief operating officer for Latin America at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, was one of eight executives from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, or TCS, to join Wipro after Abidali Neemuchwala took over as Wipro’s chief operating officer in April 2015. Subsequently, in February 2016, Neemuchwala was elevated as chief executive officer and executive director.

Wipro’s manufacturing division—which clubs together the services offered to clients in the manufacturing space—posted revenues of $701 million, or 8.7% of its total income of $8.06 billion, in 2017-18.

Under Neemuchwala’s watch, Wipro’s senior leadership team had not witnessed any major change in management, barring the exit of Satishchandra Doreswamy, then chief business officer, in March 2016.

Wipro recently appointed Harmeet Chauhan as the head of its industry and engineering services (IES) division. In April, the company set up IES, which comprises the $564 million product engineering services business, IoT practice and industry 4.0 vertical.

A Wipro spokesperson confirmed the developments. “Ankur Prakash has resigned from the company after deciding to take a career break.”

“Harmeet Chauhan has joined as senior vice-president and global head of IES. He comes with over 20 years of experience across products and engineering services, and, until recently, was a member of Aricent’s executive team as president , software and internet. He will report to Abidali Z. Neemuchwala,” the spokesperson added.