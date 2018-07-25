Parliament passes Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018

The ministry of external affairs in parliament said there are 28 fugitive economic offenders. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Parliament on Wednesday gave its nod to legislation that will help the government to bring back fugitives involved in white collar crimes to stand trial in India. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, will become law after the President’s assent and will empower the government to seize both local and overseas assets of alleged offenders, such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who chose not to return to India to face the law even after arrest warrants were issued.

There are 28 Indians who were involved in financial irregularities and have fled the country from 2015 till 30 June 2018, the ministry of external affairs informed Parliament on Wednesday. The list has been compiled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and includes names like Mallya, Nirav Modi and his brother Neeshal Modi, Lalit Modi and Choksi.

The bill seeks to target fugitives for offences exceeding ₹ 100 crore. The bill will extend not only to loan defaulters and fraudsters, but also to individuals who violate laws governing taxes, black money, benami properties and financial corruption.

According to the provisions of the bill, all individuals attempting to elude the Indian legal process from the date of the enactment of the law will be covered. The confiscation of property will not be limited to those acquired through the proceeds or profits of the crime.

The bill also provides for confiscation of benami properties. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be the apex agency to implement the law. The government has also inserted a clause to protect itself and its officers from any legal action.