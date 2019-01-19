FedEx starts $575 million worker buyout as overseas demand cools
The voluntary buyout will yield annual savings of as much as $275 million, FedEx said in a regulatory filing Friday
FedEx Corp. is starting an employee buyout program that will cost as much as $575 million before taxes, as the courier seeks to pare expenses amid a sudden decline in international business.
The voluntary buyout will yield annual savings of as much as $275 million, FedEx said in a regulatory filing Friday. The company is offering US employees four weeks of pay for every year worked as part of a cost-cutting initiative announced in December.
FedEx is contending with a surprise slowdown in business, which Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith blamed last month on “bad political choices” such as the US-China trade spat and the U.K.’s negotiations to leave the European Union. Smith said he was also planning to reduce overseas network capacity at FedEx’s cargo airline and cut the company’s discretionary spending to deal with lower demand.
The maximum payment under FedEx’s buyout is two years’ pay. The offer expires at the end of May.
FedEx climbed less than 1 percent to $177.26 after the close of regular trading in New York.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- Facebook faces potential record US fine on privacy violations: Report
- India’s data must be controlled by Indians, not by global corporates: Mukesh Ambani on data colonisation
- How new TRAI rules will change your Airtel DTH, Tata Sky, Dish TV plans in 2019. List of all charges
- Mukesh Ambani vs Jeff Bezos set to begin from Gujarat
- Marco Pierre White: ‘Chefs are not geniuses or artists, they are just workers’
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- What to expect from Q3 results of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways
- Forget privatisation, govt has hugged its banks tighter
- Flat profit, rising debt are growing worries for Reliance
- Q3 results: HUL growth off a high base shows it’s on a roll
- DCB Bank Q3 results: Small loans give big pain as farm, mortgages lift delinquencies