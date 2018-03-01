 Bajaj Auto sales up 31% at 357,883 units in February - Livemint
Bajaj Auto sales up 31% at 357,883 units in February

Bajaj Auto said its overall domestic sales increased 35% to 214,023 units in February against 159,109 units last year
Last Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 12 02 PM IST
PTI
Bajaj Auto’s domestic motorcycle sales were up 23% at 1,75,489 units, against 1,42,287 units during the same period a year ago. Photo: HT
Bajaj Auto’s domestic motorcycle sales were up 23% at 1,75,489 units, against 1,42,287 units during the same period a year ago. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Thursday reported a 31% jump in total sales at 3,57,883 units in February against 2,73,513 units in the same month last year.

Overall domestic sales increased 35% to 2,14,023 units against 1,59,109 units in February last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The company’s domestic motorcycle sales were up 23% at 1,75,489 units, against 1,42,287 units during the same period a year ago. Commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market soared 129% at 38,534 units, from 16,822 units in February 2017, the company said.

Total exports in February grew by 26% to 1,43,860 units against 1,14,404 units in the year-ago month, it added.

At 11.50am, Bajaj Auto share traded at Rs3026.60, up 0.26% on BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.20% to 34,116.34 points.

First Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 12 02 PM IST
